Chelsea could reportedly be keen on the prospect of signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the summer as part of a swap deal for Jorginho.

The Blues won’t necessarily be desperate to let a top talent like Jorginho leave, but Tutto Juve state he’s a target for the Serie A giants, and Rabiot could be offered to Thomas Tuchel’s side as part of the deal.

The report adds that Chelsea seem open to the ideal of signing Rabiot, but we’re not sure if Tuchel and co. should accept this proposal.

While Rabiot has his qualities, he’s often looked a slightly overrated player who’s benefited from having world class performers around him at both Juventus and at his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, there are great players like that at Chelsea as well, so perhaps he’d fit in fine, but the west London giants could perhaps also aim a little higher.

Saul Niguez joined CFC on loan in the summer and has totally flopped, and this seems like it has the potential to be a similar kind of deal – a player signed more for being a big name than for any particular qualities he’d add to the squad.