Former West Ham star Rio Ferdinand has slammed Tomas Soucek as not being good enough this season.

The Czech Republic international has generally performed well since his move to the London Stadium, and Ferdinand is clearly an admirer of his, having put him in his Fantasy League team.

Now, however, Ferdinand has jokingly criticised Soucek for his dip in form this term as it’s hitting his team’s points.

“They have got a chance,” said Ferdinand. “Big result against Wolves.

“Soucek, in my dream team, he’s been bad for me this year. You haven’t been good enough this year man. But you did me a good one this week.

“They are just there. I said they will fall away a little bit and finish in a Europa place. If Manchester United don’t finish fourth, then I will be championing West Ham to finish there.”

