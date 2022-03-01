Soon-to-be free agent is open to signing for Newcastle United

Lyon defender Jason Denayer is open to signing for Newcastle United, when his contract expires in the summer. 

According to the Chronicle, Denayer is a target for the North East club but is now said to be interested in a move to St James Park. The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and it’s reported that he enjoyed his time in the North East whilst at Sunderland a few years ago.

The defender is keen on a return to the area and particularly the Premier League, so Newcastle seems an ideal destination for the Belgian international.

