Chelsea CLEARED to snap up world class transfer target for £83million

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly been told they can get a transfer deal done for Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer as long as they pay his £83million asking price.

The France international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and his fine performances in Ligue 1 have also seen him linked with other big names like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times.

Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for Tchouameni’s signature, however, with the Blues also indicating they’re wiling to spend big to bring the 22-year-old midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s midfield targets also include big names like West Ham’s Declan Rice, but he could end up costing over £100m, so the west London giants may well feel that Tchouameni would represent better value for money.

Aurelien Tchouameni to Chelsea?
Aurelien Tchouameni transfer could cost as much as £83m
More Stories / Latest News
Ferdinand explains why Aubameyang looks like a player reborn since transfer to Barcelona from Arsenal
Ex-Premier League ace makes title race prediction after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final triumph
Video: Rio Ferdinand singles out “ridiculous” Chelsea star for praise despite Liverpool defeat

Rice has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League, but that means he’s also going to cost even more, and CFC may be reluctant to fork out quite that much for a player they had in their academy when he was younger.

Tchouameni looks like the real deal and could even end up being a bargain for £83m if he continues to improve at this rate.

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.