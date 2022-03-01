Chelsea CLEARED to snap up world class transfer target for £83million

Chelsea have reportedly been told they can get a transfer deal done for Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer as long as they pay his £83million asking price.

The France international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and his fine performances in Ligue 1 have also seen him linked with other big names like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times.

Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for Tchouameni’s signature, however, with the Blues also indicating they’re wiling to spend big to bring the 22-year-old midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s midfield targets also include big names like West Ham’s Declan Rice, but he could end up costing over £100m, so the west London giants may well feel that Tchouameni would represent better value for money.

Rice has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League, but that means he’s also going to cost even more, and CFC may be reluctant to fork out quite that much for a player they had in their academy when he was younger.

Tchouameni looks like the real deal and could even end up being a bargain for £83m if he continues to improve at this rate.