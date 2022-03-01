Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly look set to have the edge over Barcelona in any transfer battle over Monaco youngster Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The young Frenchman is a hugely exciting prospect, and the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea have been mentioned alongside Barcelona as suitors for him in a report from Sport.

The report adds, however, that Barcelona may struggle to afford this deal, with Erling Haaland their main priority in the transfer market, while a cheap alternative in midfield like Franck Kessie could be targeted instead.

This surely puts United and Chelsea in a good position to try to lure Tchouameni to England, where he could undoubtedly make a big impact.

The 22-year-old could be a big upgrade on Fred and Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford, while he could also be the ideal long-term successor to N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

Either way, Monaco are surely going to find it hard to hold on to this exciting talent, and it would be great to see him spend his peak years at one of the Premier League big six.