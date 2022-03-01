Antonio Conte orders Tottenham to approach Chelsea defender over ambitious transfer

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has instructed the club to approach Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen over a potential summer move.

The Denmark international will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, and has been strongly linked with big clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, it seems that Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham also want to be in the running, with Conte clearly a big fan of the 25-year old after previously working with him when he was Blues boss.

It remains to be seen if there’s any realistic possibility of Spurs snapping up Christensen, with previous transfer rumours suggesting he would rather move abroad than to another Premier League club.

Tottenham could do with strengthening at the back and it would be some statement if they managed to secure a signing like Christensen from one of their biggest rivals.

Spurs have also been linked with Lille star Sven Botman as an option to come in in defence this summer.