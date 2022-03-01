Tottenham secure £90m transfer windfall with forgotten man topping youth sales list

Tottenham have made £90m in academy player sales since 2015, with the sale of Nabil Bentaleb in 2017 topping the list, earning the most for Spurs.

In a report by CIES’ Football Observatory, ranking the top 50 clubs based on money generated through academy sales. Tottenham sit 31st in the world, with North London rivals Arsenal in 19th.

Tottenham sold Bentaleb for a fee of around £16m, according to 90min.

The £90m figure accounts for 18% of the money earned from transfers for Tottenham.