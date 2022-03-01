Tottenham misfit Bryan Gil has given an interesting interview since returning to La Liga with a loan move to Valencia this January.

The 21-year-old struggled to establish himself at Spurs, despite previously looking a hugely promising young talent in his time at Sevilla.

Gil will now hope to revive his career while he’s back in Spain with Valencia, and he’s suggested his time in the Premier League has helped him.

“In the Premier League, training sessions are very physical, very hard, and it has helped me not to notice fatigue now,” Gil told AS.

“Yes. It is [physicality] very noticeable, really. It is a slightly higher level of intensity. I physically noticed it. The adaptation for me was difficult. It is a very physical football, back and forth. Being there has been good for me. I am more mature.

“I changed habits like eating, I had a chef at home and I gained two kilos. Even so, I noticed that it was not enough for the physical level that exists in the Premier League.

“At Valencia, I continue to work hard on endurance, physicality, in case I have to come back, to be prepared.”

When asked about returning to Tottenham he said: “I belong to Tottenham and they are the ones who have to decide. It’s not up to me. That will depend on the clubs.”