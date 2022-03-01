Tuchel explains full extent of Chelsea star’s injury with “surgery” in the changing room

Thomas Tuchel has explained how Trevoh Chalobah had “surgery” in the changing room following a tackle from Naby Keita. 

Chalobah was on the end of a terrible challenge from Keita, where his foot went studs up into Chalobah’s groin area. Tuchel, according to Chelsea’s Official Website, said: “You could not look away, it was surgery, they did the stitches and it was right there.”

Surgery could be a bit of an exaggeration, with Chalobah receiving stitches to close a wound created by the challenge. The tackle wasn’t a pretty one from Liverpool’s midfielder, who was lucky to escape a yellow-card.

Tuchel was full of admiration for his defender, who managed to play through the rest of the game. However, he did hint that he may be deservedly rested against Luton midweek, after lots of high intensity games in a short period.

The tackle from Keita was one that you would normally expect to see a red card, but the referee didn’t agree. In fact, no card was given at all for the tackle. A sending off at that stage of the game could have swayed the result in Chelsea’s favour, with there being very little to separate the two sides.

