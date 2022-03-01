Josh Coburn drives the ball into the top corner, scoring the winner in extra-time to knock Tottenham out of the FA Cup.

Middlesbrough knock out Tottenham, just a few weeks after defeating Manchester United. It took a driven goal from substitute Coburn, who scores his fourth goal of the season.

Middlesbrough deserved their victory in the end and ended the game with more shots than their Premier League opponents.

Middlesbrough are just minutes away from pulling off another big upset in the #FACup! 19-year-old substitute Josh Coburn thumps the ball past Hugo Lloris to give #Boro the lead over #THFC in extra-time ? ? @BBCMOTD pic.twitter.com/zpQwxSJA0Z — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) March 1, 2022

?? Sensacja wisi w powietrzu! ?? ? 19-letni Joshua Coburn trafia do siatki w dogrywce i przybli?a Middlesbrough FC do ?wier?fina?u The Emirates FA Cup! ? #EFLpl pic.twitter.com/WeUqOwh6tQ — ELEVEN SPORTS PL (@ELEVENSPORTSPL) March 1, 2022

Coburn has only played a handful of games for his team this season, so will be hoping to push on after sending his side into the quarter finals.