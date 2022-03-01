Video: 19-year-old Josh Coburn knocks out Tottenham with extra-time goal

Josh Coburn drives the ball into the top corner, scoring the winner in extra-time to knock Tottenham out of the FA Cup. 

Middlesbrough knock out Tottenham, just a few weeks after defeating Manchester United. It took a driven goal from substitute Coburn, who scores his fourth goal of the season.

Middlesbrough deserved their victory in the end and ended the game with more shots than their Premier League opponents.

Coburn has only played a handful of games for his team this season, so will be hoping to push on after sending his side into the quarter finals.

