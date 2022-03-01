Jack Grealish scores after killing the ball dead following a brilliant through ball from Phil Foden.

Foden and Grealish link up to make it look incredibly easy, scoring the opening goal against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Grealish scores his first ever FA Cup goal, in his 14th game in the competition.

Grealish la controló con estilo ? pic.twitter.com/v9Gnrlp5Yb — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) March 1, 2022

Grealish has only scored four goals in all competitions this season, following his summer move from Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola spoke about how he was happy with Grealish despite the lack of goals, as reported by Goal.com.