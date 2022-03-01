Video: Grealish scores after deadly first touch from a pinpoint Foden assist

Manchester City
Posted by

Jack Grealish scores after killing the ball dead following a brilliant through ball from Phil Foden. 

Foden and Grealish link up to make it look incredibly easy, scoring the opening goal against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Grealish scores his first ever FA Cup goal, in his 14th game in the competition.

More Stories / Latest News
Former player suggests “inexcusable” Leeds defender played role in Bielsa sacking
Newcastle can now sign Argentina star for reduced fee
Dortmund considering move to bring Chelsea star back to Germany

Grealish has only scored four goals in all competitions this season, following his summer move from Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola spoke about how he was happy with Grealish despite the lack of goals, as reported by Goal.com.

More Stories Jack Grealish Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.