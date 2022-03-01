Video: Maddison scores left-foot curler from range after long clearance from Schmeichel

James Maddison scores a fantastic curling finish after a long ball from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Maddison, who didn’t start the game, linked up well with fellow substitute Jamie Vardy, who played the ball to Maddison before he expertly curled the ball round the Burnley goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old scored twice in Leicester’s previous game so will have been disappointed not to start this one, but a goal from the bench should surely put him into Brendan Rodgers’ starting eleven for the next game.

This was Maddison’s seventh league goal of the season, taking him within one goal of his current record for a Premier League season.

