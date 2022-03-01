West Ham ready to sign Champions League winner as transfer to PL “very likely”

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult spell at PSG since joining from Liverpool in the summer, and one imagines he’ll be on the move again in the near future.

It looked like Wijnaldum could leave PSG in January but this didn’t materialise, though latest reports from Spain now suggest a summer switch to a Premier League club is “very likely”.

West Ham are one of the teams leading the chase for Wijnaldum’s signature in what could be a terrific move for David Moyes’ side.

West Ham to sign Georginio Wijnaldum?
The 31-year-old surely still has plenty to offer English football, and could play an important role in this Hammers squad if Declan Rice ends up leaving.

WHUFC will need to strengthen in midfield if Rice is snapped up by Chelsea or Manchester United, and Wijnaldum could provide similar qualities and great experience in that position.

Arsenal and Newcastle have also been linked with Wijnaldum in recent times.

