Ben Johnson has rejected a new contract at West Ham, with three Premier League clubs interested in signing the defender.

According to The Athletic, Johnson has rejected a new six-year deal, with West Ham activating a two-year extension to keep him at the club. This news has put multiple Premier League clubs on high alert, who are aiming to sign the 22-year-old.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing the player, as reported by Fichajes.

Tottenham already have two right-sided defenders in their squad, in Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty. Arsenal have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric in these positions. This leaves Liverpool, who only have one first team right back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only right back in the squad, with Neco Williams sent out on loan to Fulham. Williams has struggled when stepping up to the first team at Anfield, so Jurgen Klopp may want to send him out on loan again next season.

Johnson can come in as a back up to Alexander-Arnold, as well as providing cover at left back, where he has featured for West Ham previously.