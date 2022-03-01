West Ham could reportedly be set to bank almost £200million from player sales this summer, according to latest reports.

The Hammers face strong interest in star duo Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen ahead of the summer, with CaughtOffside today revealing that Bowen is a target for Liverpool and his valuation has shot up to £75m.

Rice, meanwhile, has been most strongly linked with Chelsea, though he also has admirers in form of the two Manchester clubs, and he could cost as much as £120m.

That means West Ham are potentially looking at raising £195m from sales this summer if both these stars end up leaving the London Stadium.

Of course, one imagines the east London outfit will be desperate to avoid both of these key players moving on in the same transfer window, as even close to £200m wouldn’t be quite enough to help David Moyes rebuild this side.

It would cost a fortune to find players as good as those to come in as replacements, so WHUFC surely need to keep at least one of them, as difficult as that might be.