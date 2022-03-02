£50m Manchester United star set to be axed in the summer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be axed in the summer after failing to impress current manager Ralf Rangnick.

According to TEAMtalk, one of Rangnick’s first moves in his advisory role at Manchester United will be to move on Wan-Bissaka, who signed for £50m including add-ons (fee reported by Sky Sports), from Crystal Palace in 2019.

Although Rangnick is unlikely to be the manager going into next season, but as part of the advisory role he will be undertaking, he will still be involved in transfer dealings for United.

The Daily Star reported last month that Diogo Dalot is set to have his contract extended, adding more fuel to the rumours of Wan-Bissaka leaving the club. Rangnick has used Victor Lindelof, Dalot, and Wan-Bissaka as right-backs in recent weeks, with the latter falling further down the pecking order since arriving in Manchester.

With Dalot having an extension clause in his contract, United can give the Portuguese defender a one-year addition to his current deal, without having to negotiate a new salary. Dalot has started ten league games since Rangnick has arrived, with Wan-Bissaka starting just four.

Dalot is clearly the favourite of the two, even if the manager isn’t totally sold on him. If United are going to bring in a new right-back, then it makes sense to extend the deal of Dalot and to offload Wan-Bissaka.