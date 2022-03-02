Three potential Chelsea buyers circling as they anticipate Roman Abramovich could finally sell the club

Chelsea could reportedly be set to receive interest from three potential buyers in the next week or so amid doubts over Roman Abramovich’s future.

The Blues’ wealthy Russian owner is in the spotlight at the moment amid his country’s invasion of Ukraine, and it could mean he ends up leaving Stamford Bridge after nearly 20 years.

According to the Telegraph, Abramovich has rejected offers from interested buyers in the past, but there are now three unnamed suitors in the frame for Chelsea as they anticipate he may finally sell the west London club.

Chelsea have just suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup final, which came just after Abramovich announced he was stepping back from his duties as the club’s owner, though without any formal changes being made.

Now, however, we may finally see CFC change hands, though hurdles still remain, according to the Telegraph, as it may hinge on whether or not Abramovich is sanctioned by the government.

If the UK does take action against Abramovich, it may prevent prospective buyers from entering into negotiations with the Chelsea chief.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was visibly frustrated at being asked so many questions about this situation in his press conference yesterday.

“Listen, listen, listen – you have to stop. I am not a politician. You have to stop, honestly,” he said.

“I can only repeat it [it’s horrible]. And I even feel bad to repeat it because I never experienced war. So even to talk about it I feel bad because I am very privileged.

“I sit here in peace and I do the best I can, but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you.”