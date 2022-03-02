Arsenal advised to sign Manchester City star

Arsenal have been advised to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to sign striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Daily Mail have reported that Jesus may be on the move, with the likes of Inter Milan interested in the Brazilian striker.

Arsenal could be in the market for a striker, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette’s contracts expiring in the summer. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already out the door, Mikel Arteta is left with limited options in forward positions.

Manchester City are reportedly interested in striker Erling Haaland from Dortmund (as per The Express), so Gabriel Jesus may find it difficult to cement a place in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal may be planning for a bigger squad if they manage to secure European football. Jesus, is no stranger to European competitions and boasts an excellent record in the Champions League. For Manchester City, he has managed 19 goals in 34 games in the competition, which would certainly be great news for Arteta if they were to finish in the top four.