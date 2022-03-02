Arsenal rival Liverpool and West Ham for transfer of Premier League star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to get involved in the transfer battle for Leeds United forward Raphinha ahead of the summer.

The Brazil international has shone at Elland Road and it seems only a matter of time before he’s snapped up by a bigger club, especially if Leeds end up being relegated this season.

Raphinha has also been strongly linked with Liverpool and West Ham in recent times, but now footballtransfers.com claim that the Gunners are also hoping to compete for his signature as they seek signings in attack.

Mikel Arteta would surely benefit from replacing Nicolas Pepe next season, with the club’s record signing failing to live up to his true potential in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Raphinha is wanted by Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Roman Abramovich could sell Chelsea this month as Russian seeks UK exit
West Ham had deal for £38m Newcastle transfer target “practically done”
Newcastle & Arsenal transfer target is in his “last two months” at his current club, says journalist

Arsenal brought Pepe in from Lille in 2019 but he hasn’t looked the same player in his time in England, whereas Raphinha has shown what he can do at this level.

One imagines, however, that it might be tricky to persuade Raphinha to choose AFC over some of their rivals, but it would surely help if Arteta guides them to a top four finish.

Arsenal are also being strongly linked with Jonathan David in what could be a major revamp of their attack this summer.

More Stories Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.