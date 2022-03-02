Club chief confirms permanent transfer deal for Arsenal ace is in place for next season

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has reportedly confirmed that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is now set to complete a permanent transfer to the Ligue 1 club next season.

The 22-year-old has been on loan at Marseille from Arsenal this season, and for a while now it’s looked pretty unlikely that he has any kind of long-term future with the Gunners.

Arsenal fans won’t be too surprised to learn that Guendouzi is now heading out of the club, with Longoria seemingly confirming that the conditions and clauses have been met for his move to be made permanent at the end of this loan spell, as per RMC Sport, with translation by Get French Football News.

The report adds that Guendouzi is now set to sign a three-year contract with Marseille, in what could end up being a smart signing by the French side.

Even if Guendouzi struggled to fulfil his potential at Arsenal, he still looks a promising young player with plenty of time to turn his career around.

The France international has shown some promise with his form this season and could end up being a fine signing for Marseille in the long run, and perhaps even one that Arsenal will come to regret letting leave.

We’ve seen the north London giants being stung like this before, with Serge Gnabry leaving after struggling at the Emirates Stadium as a youngster, before later becoming a star player for Bayern Munich and Germany.