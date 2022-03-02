Club chief confirms permanent transfer deal for Arsenal ace is in place for next season

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has reportedly confirmed that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is now set to complete a permanent transfer to the Ligue 1 club next season.
The 22-year-old has been on loan at Marseille from Arsenal this season, and for a while now it’s looked pretty unlikely that he has any kind of long-term future with the Gunners.
Arsenal fans won’t be too surprised to learn that Guendouzi is now heading out of the club, with Longoria seemingly confirming that the conditions and clauses have been met for his move to be made permanent at the end of this loan spell, as per RMC Sport, with translation by Get French Football News.
The report adds that Guendouzi is now set to sign a three-year contract with Marseille, in what could end up being a smart signing by the French side.
Even if Guendouzi struggled to fulfil his potential at Arsenal, he still looks a promising young player with plenty of time to turn his career around.
The France international has shown some promise with his form this season and could end up being a fine signing for Marseille in the long run, and perhaps even one that Arsenal will come to regret letting leave.
We’ve seen the north London giants being stung like this before, with Serge Gnabry leaving after struggling at the Emirates Stadium as a youngster, before later becoming a star player for Bayern Munich and Germany.
It is a pity for my club Arsenal the way Mikel Arteta is losing our good players with peanut in a space of 2 season he had already fallen out four good players Marvorpis Ozil Goundoezi and now Aubanyang still having issues with some players not mentioned yet if he wants to succeed he must learn how to be patience with players his behavior is not telling good of him as coach let him learn his lesson he is a coach the players do the playing and if they perform he take the glory as well when they fail he will also take the blame so let him him be as many years as Wenger handled Arsenal he has not fallen out with players as many as Mikel Arteta had qaurelled with players is the fault from him or from the players