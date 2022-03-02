Bayern Munich have shown their interest in highly-rated defender Djed Spence.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern have joined the race for the 21-year-old, after Tottenham and Arsenal showed interest in January.

The German club has sent scouts to watch the defender owned by Middlesbrough, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig are said to also be interested in Spence, but Bayern are expected to make a formal approach in the coming weeks.

Spence may choose to follow in the footsteps of other young English talent to move to Germany, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Omar Richards, and Jadon Sancho choosing to express themselves abroad.

If the Boro right-back chooses to stay in England, first-team opportunities may be more likely at Tottenham, with Antonio Conte reportedly not sold by his current crop of wing-backs at the club, as reported by TEAMtalk. Although Spurs have Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal currently occupying right-back positions, neither player has cemented a place in Conte’s team and the Italian manager is clearly on the hunt for a new defender.

Arsenal’s summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu has been impressive under Mikel Arteta since signing, so Spence would do extremely well to be a regular starter if he was to move to The Emirates.