Chelsea ace looks a realistic transfer target for Arsenal regardless of Roman Abramovich situation

Chelsea may reportedly be reliant on player sales in this summer’s transfer window, regardless of what happens with club owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues may therefore be likely to raise cash from allowing young players like Armando Broja to leave, as they’ve done with Tammy Abraham and others in recent times, according to the Evening Standard.

Broja has shone on loan at Southampton this season, leading to interest from rivals Arsenal, according to a recent report from the Daily Express.

The Gunners could do with a top young forward to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Broja has shown he can do a job in the Premier League with his form this season.

Broja seems likely to face a struggle to break into the Chelsea starting line up on a regular basis, so it could make sense for all parties if the west London giants let him go.

Arsenal will surely hope to be ready to pounce for the 20-year-old Albania international, but one imagines there will be other big clubs showing an interest in him as well after seeing him in action at the St Mary’s Stadium.

