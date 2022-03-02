Chelsea forward Armando Broja has matched a Premier League record, scoring whilst on loan at Southampton.

As seen in the tweet below by OptaJoe, Broja has joined Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise in behind the only three players to have managed 10 goal contributions this season.

Broja grabbed his ninth goal of the season on Wednesday night against West Ham.

10 – Armando Broja is one of only three Premier League players aged under 21 to have been directly involved in 10+ goals across all competitions this season (nine goals, one assist), along with Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise. Promise. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2022

Broja, still owned by Chelsea, has been impressive whilst at Southampton this season, who may be interested in making the current loan deal a permanent one.

Joining players such as Saka and Olise, both regarded as huge talents in the Premier League, is a great achievement for Broja, who is making a mark in his first season playing regularly in the top division.

“Armando’s getting better and better, he’s a very unique player with unique strengths in his game,” Thomas Tuchel said on Broja, as reported by The Express.

With doubts over the future of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Tuchel may look to Broja as a potential squad player for next season. Still only 20-years-old, he has a bright future ahead of him and is already making an impact in the Premier League.

Tuchel may look to utilise the Albanian, allowing transfer funds to be focused in other areas.