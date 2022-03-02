Conte unimpressed by Spurs defender and is open to selling him in the summer

Conte is reportedly unimpressed by Emerson Royal since he’s joined the club and could look to sell him in the summer.

In a report by TEAMtalk, citing CBS, it’s claimed that Spurs are in the market for Wilfried Singo, as a replacement for Emerson Royal. The report states how a string of sub-par performances has forced Conte into searching for a replacement for the right-back.

The report says how Tottenham have watched Singo ‘countless times’ recently, with Torino willing to sell the right-back for around £15m. The North London club will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool however, if they are to secure the signature of the Ivorian.

Singo has made 26 appearances for Torino this season, and his contract is due to expire in 2023.