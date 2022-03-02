The agent of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly only focused on getting his client a transfer to Chelsea this summer.

The France international would be an intriguing signing for Chelsea, who could certainly do with strengthening in attack, but who might well feel it’s a bit of a risk going for Dembele.

The 24-year-old has struggled for both fitness and form in his time at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking like one of the most exciting young talents in the world at Borussia Dortmund.

Having worked under Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund, it now seems the pair could be reunited at Stamford Bridge if the player’s agent gets his way, according to Todo Fichajes.

That may be part of Dembele’s agent’s thinking with this saga, while CFC might also be more inclined to move for Dembele given that he’s due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Chelsea fans will hope Tuchel can get Dembele back to his best if he does join, as he could be a useful upgrade on inconsistent and unreliable performers like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.