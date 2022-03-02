Former Premier League manager Daniel Farke has left his role as manager of Russian side Krasnodar before even taking charge of one game.

Farke, the former manager of Norwich City, had joined Russian Premier League side Krasnodar in January on a deal which was set to run until 2024.

However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Farke and his coaching staff decided to leave the club and agreed to a mutual termination with Krasnodar.

As quoted by the BBC, in a statement the German manager said: “The current political development and the associated request from our children, wives, families and friends to come home and the loss of all sporting perspectives have now led to this well-considered decision.

“It is very difficult for us, because we were received very warmly from day one. We formed a great community with different nationalities in a very short time, who wanted to pursue sporting goals together – with joy and fun. Unfortunately, the serious side of life has now caught up with us.”

Farke, 45, had been due to take charge of his first game of the club last weekend against Lokomotiv Moscow. But following flight disruption at Krasnodar airport following the invasion the fixture was postponed.

The German coach managed The Canaries for more than four years between July 2017 and November 2021, guiding them to two promotions to the Premier League, the second of which came immediately after being relegated the year prior.

He was replaced by Dean Smith as manager of the club in November having won just once in the Premier League so far, also finding themselves glued to the bottom of the table.

Farke’s decision comes after the coach of Lokomotiv Moscow, Markus Gisdol, also resigned in protest of Russia’s military actions.

The Premier League issued there own statement earlier today as well.