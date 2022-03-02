Manchester United must sound out a new striker next season due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘painful’ decline.

That is the view of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, who has given a damning assessment of Ronaldo’s current form.

After making the decision to rejoin the Red Devils last summer, Ronaldo, 37, has remained one of the sport’s biggest talking points.

Back playing at the highest level in the Premier League, following the poor form of Marcus Rashford and the relentless injuries sustained by Edinson Cavani, Ronaldo has remained a nailed-on starter for interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

However, having scored just once in his last 10 outings, questions over the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s ability to remain at the top have been raised.

Assessing the Portuguese megastar’s apparent decline, Agbonlahor, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider, said: “For a lot of Man United fans, it will be painful watching Ronaldo at the moment.

“You will have memories of Ronaldo now rather than the Ronaldo that was there before.

“He’s 37, he’s outdone most footballers by five or six years but you can’t hide from ageing. Age catches up with everyone and it looks like it has caught up with Ronaldo.

“His legs look tired, he doesn’t look as quick and sharp getting round players. He’s also not a presser from the front either.

“With all those things, it doesn’t make sense for him to keep starting.

“But who else have they got? They’ve not got many other options in there. Unless they play Rashford as a striker or a false nine.

“It’s a big worry for Man United if they have Ronaldo and Cavani as the options up there for next season.

“It’s time for Ronaldo and Messi to go and play and have some fun in MLS. The top leagues seem to be too much for them at the moment.”

Although Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with United after leaving Juventus last year, this season at Old Trafford could very well be the 37-year-old’s last.

Speaking recently about the possibility of the Red Devils delving into the summer market in search of a younger striker, Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious [the need to sign a younger striker].

“Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Since returning to Manchester last summer, Ronaldo has featured in 30 matches, in all competitions, scoring 15 goals along the way – a return a long way short of previous seasons.