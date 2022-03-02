Erling Haaland has long been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future, but now the rumour wheel is turning towards who will replace him.

Borussia Dortmund have resigned themselves to losing Haaland in the summer when his contracts £75m release clause activates. Manchester City are set to battle with Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature this summer, but Dortmund have also outlined their targets in expectation of having an available squad space.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the German club have their eyes on Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

Werner joined Chelsea for a reported fee of £53m in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, and has proved to be a wildly inconsistent performer for The Blues.

While some games, such as the FA Cup fixture versus Luton Town, showcase his quality and finishing ability, there have been numerous others which have left Chelsea fans feeling cheated due to Werner’s profligate finishing.

The German attacker is certainly an enigma. The year he joined Chelsea he had outperformed his Expected Goals value in the Bundesliga by 5.6, but managed an appalling rating of -5.9 in his first full season in the Premier League with this year already racking up a -2.3 rating (stats from FB.ref).

The main problem for any transfer is said to be the 25-year-olds wages. He is said to earn more than 15 million Euros per season with The Blues, who were put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich.