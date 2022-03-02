Fabrizio Romano drops alarming claim at Jesse Marsch appointment

Fabrizio Romano is not convinced by Leeds United’s appointment of Jesse Marsch.

Speaking on the FIVE Youtube channel, Romano has claimed how Marsch’s RB Leipzig team was not performing under him and that he is worried for Leeds who are battling to stay in the league. “This is why I’m worried for Leeds. It is not easy to give time to an American manager coming for the first time in the Premier League,” Romano said.

Romano is clearly concerned due to Marsch’s inexperience in England. If he had a full pre-season to work with the team, it may be a different story. However, he is taking over a Leeds team who are plummeting towards the relegation zone and he has very little time to implement his ideas and steer them to safety.

“I was really disappointed to see what happened with him at Leipzig. The team is very good, but they were not performing with Jesse Marsch,” said Romano. March didn’t perform as expected at RB Leipzig, after impressing at Salzburg, so feeling apprehensive about the appointment is understandable.