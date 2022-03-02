Gabby Agbonlahor takes swipe at Kieran Trippier

Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned Kieran Trippier’s decision to travel with his team, despite being injured.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has said how he thinks it is “strange” for Trippier to be travelling with his teammates to games, after he was pictured in the dressing room away to Brentford.

Agbonlahor adds “You’re on crutches, are you doing that for the cameras? Stay home, rest, with your foot up. It doesn’t make sense at all.”

Trippier is a player who has played at international tournaments, in the Champions League and has more experience than the majority of the Newcastle squad. He was signed for not only his footballing ability, but his personality in the changing room.

With Newcastle in a relegation battle, the influence of Trippier off the pitch could be vital in them staying up. It shows great commitment to the cause that he’s willing to travel to London to help support his teammates.