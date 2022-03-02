Departing Arsenal ace takes swipe at Gunners following Mikel Arteta bust-up

Matteo Guendouzi couldn’t resist a little dig at Arsenal after it was finally confirmed that his transfer to Marseille would be made permanent this summer.

The French starlet struggled in his time at Arsenal, and notably fell out with manager Mikel Arteta before being sent out on loan, first to Hertha Berlin and then to Marseille.

Guendouzi has now fulfilled the clauses in his deal that will see his move to Marseille become permanent, and he’s described it as the best decision he’s made in years.

Although he didn’t mention Arsenal specifically, Guendouzi’s quote suggests that he perhaps has some regrets over joining the Gunners when he did.

“It was a carefully considered choice. There were very good discussions with the president, with the coach and people in my family. We really made the best decision altogether. For me, it’s the best choice I’ve made in many years,” he told RMC.

“President Longoria and coach Sampaoli are the people who introduced me to the project and made me want to come. We talked about Marseille’s project, what I could bring to the team, how I was going to grow.

“I found myself in this speech, I knew that when I came here, I was going to cross levels and continue to grow, whether it was humanly or football-wise.”

Arsenal also have Lucas Torreira out on loan and he’s another player who seems unlikely to return to the Emirates Stadium, so a new signing surely has to be an urgent priority for Arteta in the summer.