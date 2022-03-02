Man City chief met with super-agent in February to hold talks over blockbuster transfer

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain is reported to have met with super-agent Mino Raiola to discuss an ambitious potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland for the summer.

The Norway international is one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment, scoring a remarkable 80 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions during his time with Dortmund.

It’s little surprise to see a big name like Man City chasing Haaland, while Barcelona have also spoken to his agent Raiola about a possible deal, as per transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano in the video clip posted to Twitter below…

Not only Barcelona. Also Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain had a meeting with Mino Raiola in February for Erling Haaland, while Real Madrid are still pushing. ? #MCFC Bayern’s Oliver Kahn met with Raiola to ask for Ryan Gravenberch. ? More: https://t.co/g2RwC997s7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2022

It would be some statement if City could land Haaland ahead of other European giants, and it would really cement the Premier League’s status as the strongest league in the world.

The 21-year-old would be a superb fit in Pep Guardiola’s side, giving MCFC the ideal candidate to replace the legendary Sergio Aguero.

One imagines Haaland would keep on scoring at an incredibly prolific rate at the Etihad Stadium, as this team would be perfectly set up for him with the amount of the ball they have and the chances they create.