Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss confirms he’s one of three potential Chelsea buyers

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has confirmed that he’s one of the potential buyers interested in taking over Chelsea as Roman Abramovich’s future as owner looks in major doubt.

The wealthy Russian has been Chelsea’s owner since 2003, with his arrival at Stamford Bridge transforming the club into the major power that they are today.

Now, however, Abramovich is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as his country wages war on Ukraine, with the Blues chief’s ties with president Vladimir Putin under scrutiny.

It could now be that Chelsea will have a new owner by the end of the week, with Wyss one of the suitors, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph…

Chelsea fans will surely be pleased to put all this behind them and re-focus on the challenges of the season ahead.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were beaten by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, and the German tactician has been bombarded with questions about this sensitive issue.

Unsurprisingly, the German tactician finally snapped at reporters when asked about Abramovich again yesterday.

“Listen, listen, listen – you have to stop. I am not a politician. You have to stop, honestly,” he said.

“I can only repeat it [it’s horrible]. And I even feel bad to repeat it because I never experienced war. So even to talk about it I feel bad because I am very privileged.

“I sit here in peace and I do the best I can, but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you.”