Revealed: What Harry Kane has told friends about his Tottenham future

Harry Kane has reportedly indicated to his friends that he may be less optimistic about the future at Tottenham under Antonio Conte following the club’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Spurs were surprisingly beaten by the championships side yesterday evening, meaning they now have no hope of winning silverware this term.

Although Tottenham could still end their season on a high by finishing in the Premier League top four, it seems unlikely that that will be enough for Kane.

The England international tried to orchestrate a move to Manchester City last summer, and one imagines his future will be in real doubt again at the end of this campaign.

According to the Evening Standard, Kane has told friends that he feels a win in the FA Cup could have had the club going in the right direction under Conte.

Unsurprisingly, it seems the 28-year-old is not as optimistic about his future now, which is precisely what Spurs fans won’t want to hear.

For one thing, it will also be a big challenge to keep Conte as manager if a world class talent like Kane leaves, as it will give the club even more work to do in the transfer market.