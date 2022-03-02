Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly been keen for the club to try to seal a transfer deal for Lille striker Jonathan David.

And after contact with the player’s environment, it seems the Gunners have been given the signal that the Canada international would be willing to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

David looks a fine young player after impressing in Ligue 1, and it seems clear he has the potential to be the perfect long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

Arteta urgently needs one or maybe even more signings up front this summer, but David won’t come cheap, with Todo Fichajes suggesting he’s likely to cost around €70million.

Arsenal have splashed the cash a bit more in recent times, showing real ambition with big-money purchases like Ben White and Martin Odegaard last summer, while other high-profile purchases like Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe have arrived in recent years.

David would be another exciting addition to Arteta’s squad, and AFC fans will surely be encouraged to hear that the player seems open to the move.

It would surely help Arsenal if they had Champions League football on offer, though they’re currently involved in a very close battle for the top four.