Liverpool are closely monitoring Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek, to replace out of contract Divock Origi. 

According to Jeunes Footeux, Origi is out of contract in the summer and Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring in a new striker. Hlozek came through the academy at Sparta Prague and has netted 36 goals since playing his first senior game for the club. Despite being just 19-years-old, the forward has 12 appearances for his country.

Although Liverpool have plenty of forward options, Hlozek would be more of a long-term investment. Maybe not ready to step up to the Premier League at his age, he doesn’t necessarily have to be thrown straight into the first team straight away.

Even if Origi does leave, Klopp has the option of Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino in the middle. Without either of his two main strikers, he has also shown that they are comfortable playing with a front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz.

This will mean if Hlozek does arrive, there is little pressure on him to perform straight away, and can be sent out on loan to develop.

 

