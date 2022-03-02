Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has admitted that he would leave Anfield if he was in the same position as Caoimhin Kelleher is at the moment.

The young Irish shot-stopper had a superb game for Liverpool as they beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, with some smart saves during normal time and then scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Kelleher looks a hugely promising talent who could probably start for many other clubs in the Premier League, though he’s surely going to find it difficult to play regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s side with a ‘keeper like Alisson ahead of him.

James says Kelleher now has a decision to make, and he admits that he would leave if he were in that position of only playing cup games, with such a world class name ahead of him in the pecking order.

“Kelleher, he’s proved himself as a very, very capable goalkeeper,” James told Sky Sports.

“Also, when Alisson signs a new five-year deal, you ask the question ‘are you planning on being Liverpool’s next no. 1 or is this just a stepping stone?’.

“I think at the moment, obviously he’s getting a lot of rave reviews, he can get away with not having to play every week.

“But there will come a point where Liverpool will have to make a decision, or Kelleher has to make a decision, ‘am I going to be a no. 1 somewhere else or am I going to stay at this massive club winning trophies and just playing my part in cup matches?'”

When asked what he would do, James replied: “I would leave. I couldn’t help myself, I just wanted to play all the time. Leaving Liverpool is a big decision to make, especially for someone like Kelleher.”

It will be interesting to see how Kelleher’s career progresses from here, but one imagines LFC will want to hold on to the 23-year-old as an ideal successor to Alisson in the future, instead of perhaps letting him leave and strengthening a rival.