Man United told they will “have to think about” bold transfer decision this summer

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has suggested the Red Devils might have to think about letting Harry Maguire leave in the summer transfer window if they receive reasonable offers for him.

The England international made the move to Man Utd from Leicester City for big money a few years ago, but has not lived up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford so far.

Maguire looked a class act during his time at Leicester, but for one reason or another he hasn’t quite settled at United or adjusted to their style of play.

Of course, the 28-year-old is far from the only big name to struggle to fulfil his potential at United in recent times, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria also among the club’s recent big-name flops.

Parker now thinks it might be worth MUFC considering offers for Maguire in the summer, with the ex-Red Devil suggesting that Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof could step up as a partnership.

“If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think they’ll have to think about it,” he told the Daily Express.

“I think [Victor] Lindelof and [Raphael] Varane, you know, they could build something on there maybe, in a mode of what they’re looking for and where the club wants to be.

“You’re talking about players who are definitely more agile, a little bit quicker, better defenders in one against one situations and I think you have to look at it that way.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen. Me, personally, for United to go forward, that’s the starting area.

“But again the same old scenario – you don’t want the manager coming in and all of a sudden, he comes in, he wants to do stuff and then he stops, the people above stop him from doing what he wants to do and then United go through the same stories.”