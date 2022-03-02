Man United plotting big money move for Serie A striker

Manchester United are likely to delve into the summer transfer market in search of a new striker.

After recently allowing Anthony Martial to join Sevilla and Mason Greenwood’s exclusion following his arrest at the start of the year, the Red Devils now have just Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo at their disposal.

Although the prospect of fielding Rashford, Cavani or Ronaldo is a selection headache many managers would love to have, for United, the trio’s situations are proving problematic.

Rashford, who has netted just five times in almost as many months, is misfiring and looks devoid of all confidence with Cavani also facing his own kind of struggles in the form of fitness and niggling injuries.

However, it is Ronaldo who is posing interim manager Rangnick the most questions though – having scored just once in his last 10 outings, the Portuguese megastar has come under fire recently with some pundits suggesting his time at the top is coming to an end.

Confirming the club’s need to bring in a new, younger striker in the summer, Rangnick (as quoted by ESPN) recently said: “This is obvious [the need to sign a younger striker].

“Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

The latest in the club’s ongoing striker saga comes from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who while speaking to FC Inter 1908, suggested the Red Devils could turn their attention to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

“It’s true. Napoli have enquired about Gianluca Scamacca [Sassuolo striker]” Pedulla said. “And according to our reconstructions, it would be an attempt linked to a possible pharaonic proposal for Victor Osimhen next summer.

“The proposal could be that of Manchester United. The voices of recent days are coupled with what his brother declared some time ago when he spoke of a courtship from the Red Devils.

“He chose not to join because there was another Nigerian there at the time (Odion Ighalo) and Osimhen didn’t want to compete.”

Since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020 in a deal worth a whopping £67.5m, Osimhen, who has a contract until 2025, has gone on to feature in 52 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.