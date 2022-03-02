Real Madrid reportedly have no plans to part ways with current manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to 90min, Ancelotti is happy with life in Madrid and has no plans to leave the club this season. Madrid are also pleased with Ancelotti, who is on course to win the title this season.

Ancelotti recently emerged as a potential candidate for the Manchester United job, reported ESPN. However, it seems extremely unlikely that the Italian will leave his post in Spain, after only arriving last year. Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly recommended Ancelotti to the club, but it looks like they will have to look elsewhere.

Despite both Real Madrid and Ancelotti denying he will leave the club at the end of the season, the 62-year-old rarely stays at a club for an extended period of time.

Ancelotti recently left a club after just 18 months, joined Madrid from Everton last year, but with winning the Champions League still a possibility and sitting six points clear at the top of the table, he’s enjoying some early success on his return to Madrid.

ESPN have named Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino as other potential targets for United, with both managers also having their sides sat at the top of their respective leagues.