Potential Manchester United managerial candidate Erik ten Hag has reportedly been learning English, intending to move to England in the future.

According to the Daily Mail, ten Hag wants to be fluent in English before joining the Premier League. The current Ajax manager has already told the Dutch club that he wants to leave at the end of the season, with Manchester United a potential opportunity for him.

The 52-year-old Ajax boss is a fantastic manager who loves to develop young players, implement a clear system, and goes into the finer details with his teams. This is proven in the fact he wants to master the English language, before moving to the country.

If speaking fluently will allow him to converse with players in a better way, it’s going to benefit the team. This attitude will surely be impressive to Manchester United, in their hunt for a new manager.

Committing to learning a language in your spare time, months before any potential move to England would even happen, shows the type of character ten Hag is.