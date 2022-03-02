Manchester United have suffered a blow in the pursuit of one of their main summer transfer targets, with the midfielder now expected to move to Juventus.

The player in question is Ajax superstar Ryan Gravenberch, who is on the radar of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as well as United and Juventus.

Gravenberch is one of the most highly-sought after prospects in European football, impressing as a centre-piece in a very strong Ajax team.

However, despite his impressive performances, according to Calcio Mercato Ajax have set a price tag of just €35m on his head.

This should give United all the excuse they need to go and get a deal done for the 19-year-old who could massively improve their midfield going into next season. But as per the Italian outlet’s report, Juventus will use their previous history with Mino Raiola to broker a deal between the two parties.

The relatively cheap price of the deal is a snip in todays market, where numerous other targets are valued in excess of £100m.

Gravenberch is a complete package of a midfielder, equally capable of bringing the ball forward, contributing to build-up and screening the back line.