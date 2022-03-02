West Ham had deal for £38m Newcastle transfer target “practically done”

West Ham United were reportedly very close to agreeing a transfer deal for Fiorentina defender Nicola Milenkovic last summer.

The 24-year-old has impressed in his time in Serie A, and is now being linked as a target for Newcastle United ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

West Ham fans, however, may well feel frustrated to learn that they were very close to bringing Milenkovic to the London Stadium this season, in what could have been a smart signing for David Moyes’ side.

Italian journalist Angelo Giorgetti was asked about the latest on Milenkovic and a possible £38million move to Newcastle, and mentioned West Ham’s interest last summer.

Nikola Milenkovic in action for Fiorentina

He said: “I really don’t know. I can only say that Milenkovic is a high-level defender who rejected West Ham last summer – the deal was practically done – and (he) is very close to Vlahovic.”

The Hammers ended up strengthening their defence with Kurt Zouma instead, with the Frenchman joining from Chelsea.

However, despite a good season on the pitch, Zouma has come under fire recently after videos of him kicking his cat appeared online, leading him to have to pay a hefty fine to animal charities.

