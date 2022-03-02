Newcastle already know their next manager if things don’t work out with Eddie Howe

Newcastle United will continue with an English manager even if things don’t work out with current boss Eddie Howe.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has claimed the Magpies could turn their attention to England manager Gareth Southgate at some point in the future.

Howe, 44, with the help of some hefty investment in January, has so far done a remarkable job in the North West of England.

Having seen his side win four of their last five Premier League matches, Howe has now positioned the Geordies well above the dreaded relegation zone and as high up the table as 14th place.

However, should pressure mount of the former Bournemouth manager further down the line, according to Jones, the newly taken over Newcastle United has revealed Southgate could be in the running for the St James’ Park’s hot seat.

“It’s been mentioned to me before that Gareth Southgate might even be somebody that comes into the thinking beyond Eddie Howe if Eddie Howe can’t handle it,” Jones told GiveMeSport.