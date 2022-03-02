Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly the two main suitors for Jan Oblak as Atletico Madrid anticipate plenty of transfer interest in their goalkeeper this summer.

The Slovenia international is one of the finest shot-stoppers in the world, and his current Atletico contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

It’s not too surprising, therefore, to see Todo Fichajes claiming Man Utd and Newcastle are among the clubs with a growing interest in Oblak at the moment.

There’s no doubt that the ambitious and big-spending Newcastle would do well to attract a big name like this to give their project at St James’ Park a real shot in the arm.

United, meanwhile, might do well to think about Oblak as a long-term replacement for David de Gea, even though the Spanish shot-stopper has been in superb form at Old Trafford this season.

De Gea’s improvement follows a less convincing patch of form, so perhaps MUFC shouldn’t rest on their laurels in that department, and take this opportunity to snap up a world class talent like Oblak.

If they don’t, he could end up significantly strengthening Newcastle and helping them become more serious rivals to the Red Devils in the race for the top four in the next few years to come.