Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara admits it’s difficult and “draining” being a Spurs fan after watching the club crash out of the FA Cup with a surprise defeat to Middlesbrough.

O’Hara admits he can’t understand the inconsistent nature of this team after some superb recent wins that have been surrounded by several poor defeats as well.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, O’Hara seemed genuinely fed up of watching his old club after yet another below-par display, and he admitted that manager Antonio Conte looks “defeated” as he doesn’t seem to know what kind of performance he’s going to get from his players from one game to another…

"It is so tough being a Spurs fan…" ? Jamie O'Hara reacts to Tottenham's 'shocking' defeat to Middlesbrough in the #FACup, adding that the 'Spursy' attitude within the club has to go! ? pic.twitter.com/SJFsUzQbAH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 2, 2022

O’Hara wouldn’t blame Conte, however, insisting that there is simply a mentality problem at Tottenham, with the so-called “Spursy” nature a real thing that he doesn’t know how they can fix.

It certainly is a worrying state of affairs, and it’s not good if Conte really is looking so defeated on the touchline, as a world class manager like him might not stick with this job for much longer.