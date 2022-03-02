Former two-division UFC megastar Conor McGregor has taken to social media to claim he is interested in purchasing Chelsea Football Club.

Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be actively looking to sell the club following mounting pressure amid his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reportedly hopeful of finding a potential buyer as quickly as possible, the Independent recently reported that the ownership of the Champions League holders could change hands as quickly as this month.

Although Swiss business tycoon Hansjorg Wyss and interim CEO of Hollywood Foreign Press Association Todd Boehly are the clear frontrunners to take the club over, another candidate has emerged.

McGregor has recently taken to Twitter to inform fans that he too would like to become the owner of one of England’s biggest clubs.

Abramovich is understood to be demanding £3bn (NY Times) for Chelsea and according to Forbes, McGregor’s net worth is only £134m, therefore, the Irishman may have to look elsewhere.