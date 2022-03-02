(Photo) Conor McGregor weighs-in on Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former two-division UFC megastar Conor McGregor has taken to social media to claim he is interested in purchasing Chelsea Football Club.

Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be actively looking to sell the club following mounting pressure amid his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reportedly hopeful of finding a potential buyer as quickly as possible, the Independent recently reported that the ownership of the Champions League holders could change hands as quickly as this month.

MORE: BREAKING: Roman Abramovich edging closer to Chelsea sale as Russian tycoon’s asking price reported

More Stories / Latest News
Gabby Agbonlahor takes swipe at Kieran Trippier
Liverpool monitoring highly-rated 19-year-old, to replace star forward
Report – Man United gazump Barcelona’s offer by agreeing to double defender’s wage

Although Swiss business tycoon Hansjorg Wyss and interim CEO of Hollywood Foreign Press Association Todd Boehly are the clear frontrunners to take the club over, another candidate has emerged.

Roman Abramovich has reportedly put Chelsea Football Club up for sale.

McGregor has recently taken to Twitter to inform fans that he too would like to become the owner of one of England’s biggest clubs.

Abramovich is understood to be demanding £3bn (NY Times) for Chelsea and according to Forbes, McGregor’s net worth is only £134m, therefore, the Irishman may have to look elsewhere.

More Stories conor mcgregor Roman Abramovich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.