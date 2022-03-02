Pundit suggests Harry Kane will have one problem with recent Tottenham signing

Former Liverpool ace Stephen Warnock has spoken out on Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham ahead of what is likely to be another summer of speculation over the England international.

The north London side came close to losing Kane last summer, with their star striker making it clear he wanted to win trophies, having skipped some training sessions in a failed bid to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane may have been encouraged by some of Tottenham’s recent work in the transfer market, with Dejan Kulusevski looking hugely impressive since joining Spurs in January.

Still, Warnock is unconvinced if a signing like Kulusevski will necessarily satisfy Kane, as the Sweden international is more of a player for the future.

Dejan Kulusevski is on loan at Tottenham from Juventus

“The signs are there that they are improving,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

“The signing of Kulusevski is really good and a really positive signing.

“He’s 21, but you look at his age and you go ‘the potential going forward, that is really exciting’.

“But Harry Kane doesn’t want future. He wants now. He wants to win trophies and in an ideal world he will want to win them with Tottenham.”

