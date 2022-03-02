Darren Bent has claimed Jamie Vardy is a better striker than Cristiano Ronaldo.

As reported by LeicestershireLive, regarding a discussion on TalkSPORT, Darren Bent chose Vardy over Ronaldo, in his top ten strikers to have played in the Premier League.

When asked about choosing Vardy but not Ronaldo, Bent said: “Yeah, Vardy’s better than him. In terms of Premier League, Vardy.”

Ronaldo made his name in the Premier League as a winger and since his return to England, has been playing as a striker. Although his best days are behind him, Ronaldo is still one of the best strikers to have played the game.

The Portuguese forward has achieved almost everything there is to achieve, but that doesn’t take away from Vardy’s story. Naming him in a top ten list of Premier League strikers may be a stretch, but he’s won a Premier League title, something the majority of players to have played in the league haven’t achieved.

Vardy has climbed through the leagues, starting at non-league Stocksbridge Park Steels. To win a Premier League trophy after starting in non-league is a fantastic achievement.