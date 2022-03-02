Real Madrid midfielder Isco has reportedly agreed to join domestic rivals Sevilla.

That’s according to a recent report from outlet SPORT, who claims the playmaker is keen to make a switch and join back up with former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui.

Despite being with Los Blancos since 2013, Isco, 29, has looked nailed on to leave the club for the last few seasons.

Continually finding himself out of favour with both former manager Zinedine Zidane and current boss Carlo Ancelotti, Isco has found himself averaging just 24-minutes of action in the last 14 matches.

MORE: Roman Abramovich selling UK properties as Chelsea future hangs in the balance

With his deal set to expire at the end of the season, this summer looks to be the time that fans finally see the 29-year-old move on in search of a new challenge.

Although several other clubs have been linked with signing the four-time Champions League winner, including West Ham, it seems Sevilla are the clear frontrunners to secure the playmaker’s signature – largely down to his connection with manager Lopetegui.

Speaking to reporters about the Spain international’s ability back in 2018, Lopetegui (as quoted by FotMob) said: “Isco is a player that is already settled in football’s elite.

“I say he’s settled because he’s really constant at a maximum level and that’s really hard to achieve.

“He made it thanks to his enormous quality but, not only that, but also thanks to his great state of mind that made him a great player. That’s why he’s settled at that level.

“As he said yesterday at the press conference, the best of Isco is yet to come, I have no doubt about it. He has the ambition, the attitude, the quality and the mentality for that.”